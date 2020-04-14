Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ), Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)?

The shares of Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on June 29, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vista Gold Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2014, to Buy the VGZ stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2013. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $2.91. The stock was given Buy rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on December 01, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.52.

The shares of the company added by 15.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.56 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 705130.0 shares were traded which represents a -118.98% decline from the average session volume which is 322000.0 shares. VGZ had ended its last session trading at $0.56. Vista Gold Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.20 VGZ 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $1.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vista Gold Corp. generated 1.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Vista Gold Corp. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Even though the stock has been trading at $107.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.29% to reach $110.78/share. It started the day trading at $106.99 and traded between $102.67 and $103.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NDAQ’s 50-day SMA is 104.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.53. The stock has a high of $120.23 for the year while the low is $71.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.53%, as 3.15M VGZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.74% of Nasdaq Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.28, while the P/B ratio is 3.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … bought more NDAQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … purchasing 206,320 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,823,720 shares of NDAQ, with a total valuation of $1,312,562,214. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NDAQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,201,238,276 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Nasdaq Inc. shares by 8.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,848,052 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 615,377 shares of Nasdaq Inc. which are valued at $745,172,537. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nasdaq Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,287 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,694,702 shares and is now valued at $540,711,955. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Nasdaq Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.