Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.90.

The shares of the company added by 11.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.3873 while ending the day at $4.81. During the trading session, a total of 789297.0 shares were traded which represents a -219.5% decline from the average session volume which is 247040.0 shares. NEW had ended its last session trading at $4.30. Puxin Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 NEW 52-week low price stands at $3.62 while its 52-week high price is $14.04.

The Puxin Limited generated 87.09 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is now rated as Buy. Jefferies also rated ITW as Downgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $145 suggesting that ITW could down by -4.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $159.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.61% to reach $145.35/share. It started the day trading at $158.08 and traded between $150.21 and $151.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITW’s 50-day SMA is 163.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 162.95. The stock has a high of $190.85 for the year while the low is $115.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.07%, as 7.73M NEW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.46% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.61, while the P/B ratio is 16.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ITW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 224,395 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,032,825 shares of ITW, with a total valuation of $3,699,785,089. Briar Hall Management LLC meanwhile bought more ITW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,672,685,932 worth of shares.

Similarly, State Farm Investment Management … decreased its Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares by 5.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,813,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,341,700 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. which are valued at $3,100,063,560. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 36,972 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,466,309 shares and is now valued at $2,055,951,835. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.