Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS)?

The shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $80 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Philip Morris International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Outperform the PM stock while also putting a $102 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 96. Barclays was of a view that PM is Overweight in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Barclays thinks that PM is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.84% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $73.67 while ending the day at $73.95. During the trading session, a total of 6.36 million shares were traded which represents a 6.75% incline from the average session volume which is 6.82 million shares. PM had ended its last session trading at $75.34. Philip Morris International Inc. currently has a market cap of $114.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.59, with a beta of 0.91. PM 52-week low price stands at $56.01 while its 52-week high price is $90.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Philip Morris International Inc. generated 6.86 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.66%. Philip Morris International Inc. has the potential to record 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on July 22, 2013 where it informed investors and clients that Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.72% to reach $1.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.23 and traded between $0.20 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DSS’s 50-day SMA is 0.2158 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3252. The stock has a high of $1.43 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 349686.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -52.76%, as 165,192 PM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.45% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DSS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -43,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 374,691 shares of DSS, with a total valuation of $74,189.

Similarly, LPL Financial LLC decreased its Document Security Systems Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 41,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Document Security Systems Inc. which are valued at $8,301. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Document Security Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 30,379 shares and is now valued at $6,015. Following these latest developments, around 21.80% of Document Security Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.