Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)?

The shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ovintiv Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Underperform the OVV stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $5.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.25. Credit Suisse was of a view that OVV is Neutral in its latest report on March 12, 2020. SunTrust thinks that OVV is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.45.

The shares of the company added by 6.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.30 while ending the day at $4.65. During the trading session, a total of 6.37 million shares were traded which represents a 26.07% incline from the average session volume which is 8.62 million shares. OVV had ended its last session trading at $4.37. Ovintiv Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OVV 52-week low price stands at $2.10 while its 52-week high price is $38.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ovintiv Inc. generated 190.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.58%. Ovintiv Inc. has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

