Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)?

The shares of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $50 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Applied Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Neutral the AMAT stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. DA Davidson was of a view that AMAT is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2020. Cowen thinks that AMAT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 78.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $65.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.23.

The shares of the company added by 0.58% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $48.37 while ending the day at $49.88. During the trading session, a total of 5.75 million shares were traded which represents a 44.43% incline from the average session volume which is 10.34 million shares. AMAT had ended its last session trading at $49.59. Applied Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $47.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.86, with a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 AMAT 52-week low price stands at $36.64 while its 52-week high price is $69.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Applied Materials Inc. generated 3.42 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Applied Materials Inc. has the potential to record 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.32% to reach $117.64/share. It started the day trading at $83.50 and traded between $79.04 and $82.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMRN's 50-day SMA is 85.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.67. The stock has a high of $97.10 for the year while the low is $62.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.55%, as 8.89M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.97% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more BMRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 296,401 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,004,065 shares of BMRN, with a total valuation of $1,859,343,493. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BMRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,382,226,157 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by 7.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,329,320 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,167,246 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. which are valued at $1,379,827,540. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 52,611 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,028,245 shares and is now valued at $762,886,703. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.