Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB), Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)?

The shares of GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2017. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GEE Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2016, to Buy the JOB stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on December 30, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Maxim Group was of a view that JOB is Buy in its latest report on August 12, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that JOB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.12.

The shares of the company added by 6.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.30 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 959975.0 shares were traded which represents a -974.88% decline from the average session volume which is 89310.0 shares. JOB had ended its last session trading at $0.32. GEE Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 JOB 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $1.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GEE Group Inc. generated 2.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.45% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.03 and traded between $4.72 and $4.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTM’s 50-day SMA is 7.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.96. The stock has a high of $17.14 for the year while the low is $3.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.32%, as 8.92M JOB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of Tata Motors Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more TTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 878,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,130,208 shares of TTM, with a total valuation of $33,654,582. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more TTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,554,285 worth of shares.

Similarly, LMR Partners LLP decreased its Tata Motors Limited shares by 39.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,888,747 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,239,277 shares of Tata Motors Limited which are valued at $8,914,886. In the same vein, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its Tata Motors Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 340,201 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,729,874 shares and is now valued at $8,165,005.