Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)?

The shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ceragon Networks Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on September 28, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.40. Needham was of a view that CRNT is Hold in its latest report on January 17, 2017. Needham thinks that CRNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.61.

The shares of the company added by 10.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.811 while ending the day at $1.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -145.02% decline from the average session volume which is 632150.0 shares. CRNT had ended its last session trading at $1.77. Ceragon Networks Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CRNT 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $4.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ceragon Networks Ltd. generated 23.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) is now rated as Neutral. JP Morgan also rated EV as Upgrade on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $49 suggesting that EV could surge by 3.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.81% to reach $34.29/share. It started the day trading at $34.91 and traded between $32.78 and $33.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EV’s 50-day SMA is 38.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.52. The stock has a high of $51.79 for the year while the low is $23.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.09%, as 1.82M CRNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.66% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.09, while the P/B ratio is 2.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 743.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EV shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 545,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,770,582 shares of EV, with a total valuation of $347,351,270. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $337,382,182 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Eaton Vance Corp. shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,863,022 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -79,180 shares of Eaton Vance Corp. which are valued at $318,082,460. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Eaton Vance Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.