Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 322.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.42.

The shares of the company added by 220.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $4.01. During the trading session, a total of 4.0 million shares were traded which represents a -31482.08% decline from the average session volume which is 12680.0 shares. BRQS had ended its last session trading at $1.25. BRQS 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Borqs Technologies Inc. generated 8.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1171.43%.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.02% to reach $47.38/share. It started the day trading at $37.40 and traded between $35.6527 and $36.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADM’s 50-day SMA is 38.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.89. The stock has a high of $47.20 for the year while the low is $28.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.07%, as 7.00M BRQS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.26% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The State Farm Investment Management … sold more ADM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The State Farm Investment Management … selling -998,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,214,613 shares of ADM, with a total valuation of $1,801,730,085. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ADM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,547,701,216 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares by 0.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 37,048,786 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 244,244 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company which are valued at $1,303,376,291. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 240,341 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,798,921 shares and is now valued at $942,786,041. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.