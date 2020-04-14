Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH), Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)?

The shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on August 22, 2019. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on July 02, 2019, to Overweight the WH stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $62. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on December 24, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Wolfe Research was of a view that WH is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 10, 2018. Longbow thinks that WH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $51.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.59% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.64 while ending the day at $32.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 22.4% incline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. WH had ended its last session trading at $34.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WH 52-week low price stands at $14.50 while its 52-week high price is $63.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 94.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.8%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on November 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Chardan Capital Markets also rated BIOC as Initiated on June 02, 2017, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that BIOC could surge by 86.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 69.02% to reach $4.42/share. It started the day trading at $0.68 and traded between $0.5245 and $0.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOC’s 50-day SMA is 0.3416 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6212. The stock has a high of $2.11 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 188.56%, as 1.40M WH shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 113.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 98.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.75% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.23% of Biocept Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.