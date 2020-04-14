Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)?

The shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Two Harbors Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that TWO is Hold in its latest report on July 24, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that TWO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.13 while ending the day at $4.55. During the trading session, a total of 12.34 million shares were traded which represents a -93.08% decline from the average session volume which is 6.39 million shares. TWO had ended its last session trading at $4.91. TWO 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -96.0%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on January 04, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. It started the day trading at $9.39 and traded between $7.70 and $8.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMRA’s 50-day SMA is 4.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.43. The stock has a high of $23.39 for the year while the low is $2.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2702.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4755.81%, as 131,204 TWO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Biomerica Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 35.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 199.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 203.39% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 126,221 shares of BMRA, with a total valuation of $902,480.

Similarly, Heritage Investors Management Cor… decreased its Biomerica Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Biomerica Inc. which are valued at $111,183. Following these latest developments, around 15.10% of Biomerica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.