Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH), Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)?

The shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $10 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TRI Pointe Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the TPH stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Susquehanna was of a view that TPH is Neutral in its latest report on April 17, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that TPH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.01 while ending the day at $10.18. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a 19.44% incline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. TPH had ended its last session trading at $11.06. TPH 52-week low price stands at $5.89 while its 52-week high price is $18.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. TRI Pointe Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.35% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.64 and traded between $4.6799 and $5.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAVA’s 50-day SMA is 5.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.22. The stock has a high of $10.95 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.64%, as 1.31M TPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.18% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 347.15% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SAVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,174,769 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.