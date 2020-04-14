Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)?

The shares of Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Consumer Edge Research in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. Consumer Edge Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tilray Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Market Perform the TLRY stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that TLRY is Neutral in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that TLRY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.13 while ending the day at $6.57. During the trading session, a total of 8.54 million shares were traded which represents a 6.3% incline from the average session volume which is 9.11 million shares. TLRY had ended its last session trading at $6.78. Tilray Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 TLRY 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $57.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tilray Inc. generated 96.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.45%. Tilray Inc. has the potential to record -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.05% to reach $53.05/share. It started the day trading at $47.90 and traded between $45.39 and $47.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AZN’s 50-day SMA is 45.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.71. The stock has a high of $51.55 for the year while the low is $36.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.81%, as 4.61M TLRY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.18% of AstraZeneca PLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 91.61, while the P/B ratio is 9.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more AZN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -1,742,299 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 65,194,891 shares of AZN, with a total valuation of $2,911,603,832. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more AZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,625,220,466 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its AstraZeneca PLC shares by 10.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 51,606,697 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,813,064 shares of AstraZeneca PLC which are valued at $2,304,755,088. In the same vein, Dodge & Cox increased its AstraZeneca PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,874,210 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 38,474,930 shares and is now valued at $1,718,290,374. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of AstraZeneca PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.