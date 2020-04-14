Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)?

The shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $8. Evercore ISI was of a view that TEVA is In-line in its latest report on August 07, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that TEVA is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.19.

The shares of the company added by 1.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.98 while ending the day at $10.33. During the trading session, a total of 9.86 million shares were traded which represents a 57.13% incline from the average session volume which is 22.99 million shares. TEVA had ended its last session trading at $10.16. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TEVA 52-week low price stands at $6.07 while its 52-week high price is $15.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited generated 1.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.56%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has the potential to record 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.75. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.51% to reach $17.44/share. It started the day trading at $14.20 and traded between $12.51 and $14.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSBD’s 50-day SMA is 16.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.56. The stock has a high of $22.50 for the year while the low is $8.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 405908.99 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 84.38%, as 748,415 TEVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 333.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.76% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.