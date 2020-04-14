Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)?

The shares of PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $51 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PNM Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Buy the PNM stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on May 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PNM is Neutral in its latest report on April 25, 2019. Mizuho thinks that PNM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.87 while ending the day at $43.79. During the trading session, a total of 695769.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.05% incline from the average session volume which is 773490.0 shares. PNM had ended its last session trading at $46.58. PNM Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.20, with a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PNM 52-week low price stands at $27.08 while its 52-week high price is $56.14.

The PNM Resources Inc. generated 3.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.57%. PNM Resources Inc. has the potential to record 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $96. Goldman also rated ABT as Initiated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $96 suggesting that ABT could surge by 7.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.22% to reach $92.93/share. It started the day trading at $86.48 and traded between $83.52 and $85.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABT’s 50-day SMA is 81.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.98. The stock has a high of $92.45 for the year while the low is $61.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.91%, as 17.77M PNM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.02% of Abbott Laboratories shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.48, while the P/B ratio is 4.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ABT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,245,808 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 148,783,982 shares of ABT, with a total valuation of $11,740,544,020. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ABT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,971,222,111 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Abbott Laboratories shares by 2.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 83,656,249 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,496,183 shares of Abbott Laboratories which are valued at $6,601,314,609. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Abbott Laboratories shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 978,575 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 73,555,650 shares and is now valued at $5,804,276,342. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Abbott Laboratories stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.