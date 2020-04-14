Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL), Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)?

The shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $35 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hexcel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Hold rating by Vertical Research in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 71. Longbow was of a view that HXL is Underperform in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that HXL is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $46.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.515 while ending the day at $32.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a -30.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. HXL had ended its last session trading at $35.42. Hexcel Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.43, with a beta of 1.49. Hexcel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HXL 52-week low price stands at $28.05 while its 52-week high price is $87.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hexcel Corporation generated 64.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.33%. Hexcel Corporation has the potential to record 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.84% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.15 and traded between $8.55 and $9.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CODX’s 50-day SMA is 7.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.82. The stock has a high of $21.75 for the year while the low is $0.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.78%, as 4.74M HXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.81% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 743.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 828.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more CODX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 70,739 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,379,311 shares of CODX, with a total valuation of $10,510,350.

Similarly, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares by 1.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 132,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,000 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $1,005,855. In the same vein, Barclays Capital, Inc. increased its Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,820 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 86,770 shares and is now valued at $661,187. Following these latest developments, around 24.21% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.