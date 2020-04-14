Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)?

The shares of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Groupon Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Sell the GRPN stock while also putting a $2.40 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. B. Riley FBR was of a view that GRPN is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2018. Wedbush thinks that GRPN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.84 while ending the day at $0.87. During the trading session, a total of 10.53 million shares were traded which represents a 40.83% incline from the average session volume which is 17.8 million shares. GRPN had ended its last session trading at $0.89. Groupon Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GRPN 52-week low price stands at $0.48 while its 52-week high price is $3.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Groupon Inc. generated 750.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Groupon Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Canaccord Genuity also rated SHOP as Reiterated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $600 suggesting that SHOP could surge by 9.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $417.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.11% to reach $492.47/share. It started the day trading at $453.351 and traded between $417.81 and $447.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOP’s 50-day SMA is 444.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 376.24. The stock has a high of $593.89 for the year while the low is $202.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.40%, as 3.68M GRPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.79% of Shopify Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.90% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,128,334 shares of SHOP, with a total valuation of $3,805,876,295. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more SHOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,517,550,087 worth of shares.

Similarly, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its Shopify Inc. shares by 1.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,759,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 58,372 shares of Shopify Inc. which are valued at $1,984,363,326. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Shopify Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,694,591 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,948,853 shares and is now valued at $1,646,395,281. Following these latest developments, around 0.34% of Shopify Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.