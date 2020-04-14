Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)?

The shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $60 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Financial Bankshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Hovde Group Markets when it published its report on March 22, 2017. That day the Hovde Group set price target on the stock to $43. Hovde Group was of a view that FFIN is Underperform in its latest report on November 18, 2016. Hovde Group thinks that FFIN is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.5775 while ending the day at $25.73. During the trading session, a total of 735033.0 shares were traded which represents a -13.93% decline from the average session volume which is 645160.0 shares. FFIN had ended its last session trading at $28.27. First Financial Bankshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.13, with a beta of 1.07. FFIN 52-week low price stands at $20.70 while its 52-week high price is $36.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%. First Financial Bankshares Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.02% to reach $1.67/share. It started the day trading at $0.785 and traded between $0.6877 and $0.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPOR’s 50-day SMA is 0.8844 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4582. The stock has a high of $7.95 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.85%, as 34.85M FFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.38% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 51.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GPOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 630,532 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,196,200 shares of GPOR, with a total valuation of $9,877,309. Firefly Value Partners LP meanwhile bought more GPOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,303,170 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Gulfport Energy Corporation shares by 10.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,832,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,450,428 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation which are valued at $6,600,284. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Gulfport Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 745,315 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,822,209 shares and is now valued at $5,705,883. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Gulfport Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.