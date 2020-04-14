Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)?

The shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extra Space Storage Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Buy the EXR stock while also putting a $119 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $115. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Stifel was of a view that EXR is Buy in its latest report on August 20, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that EXR is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $105.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $95.78 while ending the day at $96.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a 0.27% incline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. EXR had ended its last session trading at $102.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. currently has a market cap of $12.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.96, with a beta of 0.33. EXR 52-week low price stands at $72.70 while its 52-week high price is $124.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.66%. Extra Space Storage Inc. has the potential to record 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $54. BMO Capital Markets also rated EXC as Initiated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $56 suggesting that EXC could surge by 24.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.58% to reach $50.13/share. It started the day trading at $39.67 and traded between $37.20 and $37.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXC’s 50-day SMA is 41.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.17. The stock has a high of $51.18 for the year while the low is $29.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.46%, as 10.03M EXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.03% of Exelon Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.53, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EXC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 564,233 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 82,656,383 shares of EXC, with a total valuation of $3,042,581,458. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more EXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,210,848,723 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Exelon Corporation shares by 76.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,543,523 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,520,378 shares of Exelon Corporation which are valued at $1,823,697,082. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Exelon Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,369,125 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 48,594,005 shares and is now valued at $1,788,745,324. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Exelon Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.