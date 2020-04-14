Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA), Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)?

The shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $14 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Hold the AQUA stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on February 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Credit Suisse was of a view that AQUA is Neutral in its latest report on December 12, 2018. Northcoast thinks that AQUA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.84% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.43 while ending the day at $13.49. During the trading session, a total of 966633.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. AQUA had ended its last session trading at $14.48. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AQUA 52-week low price stands at $7.09 while its 52-week high price is $25.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. generated 194.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) is now rated as Perform. Wedbush also rated MLND as Downgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that MLND could surge by 60.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 24.65% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.88 and traded between $1.37 and $1.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MLND’s 50-day SMA is 6.5470 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.5062. The stock has a high of $17.03 for the year while the low is $1.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 266322.52 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.77%, as 289,679 AQUA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.83% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 306.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -63.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Great Point Partners LLC bought more MLND shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Great Point Partners LLC purchasing 441,666 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,729,759 shares of MLND, with a total valuation of $9,133,128. Baker Bros. Advisors LP meanwhile bought more MLND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,399,998 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 11.75% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.