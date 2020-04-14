Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)?

The shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $59 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Discover Financial Services, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Neutral the DFS stock while also putting a $86 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $75. Deutsche Bank was of a view that DFS is Hold in its latest report on July 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that DFS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $58.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $35.6559 while ending the day at $36.18. During the trading session, a total of 6.64 million shares were traded which represents a -64.88% decline from the average session volume which is 4.03 million shares. DFS had ended its last session trading at $39.21. Discover Financial Services currently has a market cap of $11.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.39, with a beta of 1.88. DFS 52-week low price stands at $23.25 while its 52-week high price is $92.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.44%. Discover Financial Services has the potential to record 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated MNOV as Initiated on March 28, 2018, with its price target of $22 suggesting that MNOV could surge by 51.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.93% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.50 and traded between $6.41 and $7.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNOV’s 50-day SMA is 4.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.14. The stock has a high of $13.37 for the year while the low is $2.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.12%, as 2.46M DFS shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 144.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 130.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MNOV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -354,973 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,597,670 shares of MNOV, with a total valuation of $9,663,332. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MNOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,497,471 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MediciNova Inc. shares by 2.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 758,889 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 18,233 shares of MediciNova Inc. which are valued at $2,823,067. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its MediciNova Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,630 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 540,616 shares and is now valued at $2,011,092. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of MediciNova Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.