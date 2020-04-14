Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)?

The shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $35 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Outperform the DKS stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Consumer Edge Research Markets when it published its report on December 27, 2019. That day the Consumer Edge Research set price target on the stock to $49. Barclays was of a view that DKS is Overweight in its latest report on November 27, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that DKS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.58 while ending the day at $24.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a 5.37% incline from the average session volume which is 2.3 million shares. DKS had ended its last session trading at $27.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 1.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 DKS 52-week low price stands at $13.46 while its 52-week high price is $49.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. generated 69.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has the potential to record 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.07% to reach $7.65/share. It started the day trading at $3.15 and traded between $2.675 and $3.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IAG’s 50-day SMA is 2.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.32. The stock has a high of $4.16 for the year while the low is $1.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.92%, as 9.85M DKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.09% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more IAG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 729,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,323,898 shares of IAG, with a total valuation of $126,138,487. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile bought more IAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,885,954 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its IAMGOLD Corporation shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,005,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 19,500 shares of IAMGOLD Corporation which are valued at $52,452,996. In the same vein, Ruffer LLP increased its IAMGOLD Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 645,028 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,698,088 shares and is now valued at $49,471,641. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of IAMGOLD Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.