Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)?

The shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $30 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Belden Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the BDC stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Buy rating by Longbow in its report released on March 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that BDC is Hold in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Cross Research thinks that BDC is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.88 while ending the day at $32.11. During the trading session, a total of 514736.0 shares were traded which represents a -35.83% decline from the average session volume which is 378960.0 shares. BDC had ended its last session trading at $37.33. Belden Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.58, with a beta of 2.13. Belden Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 BDC 52-week low price stands at $25.54 while its 52-week high price is $62.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Belden Inc. generated 407.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.5%. Belden Inc. has the potential to record 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $3.48 and traded between $3.15 and $3.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APHA’s 50-day SMA is 3.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.04. The stock has a high of $10.11 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.87%, as 33.37M BDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.50% of Aphria Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.89% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.84% of Aphria Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.