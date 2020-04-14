Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)?

The shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amplify Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Outperform the AMPY stock while also putting a $10 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.8183 while ending the day at $0.85. During the trading session, a total of 694725.0 shares were traded which represents a -58.46% decline from the average session volume which is 438410.0 shares. AMPY had ended its last session trading at $0.90. Amplify Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AMPY 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $13.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amplify Energy Corp. generated 325000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 113.33%. Amplify Energy Corp. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Craig Hallum also rated CY as Upgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $23.85 suggesting that CY could down by -1.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.82/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $23.49/share. It started the day trading at $23.83 and traded between $23.82 and $23.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CY’s 50-day SMA is 22.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.06. The stock has a high of $23.83 for the year while the low is $14.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.31%, as 28.38M AMPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.64% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 231.26, while the P/B ratio is 4.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 542,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,709,096 shares of CY, with a total valuation of $832,736,119. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $733,722,314 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barclays Bank Plc (Private Bankin… increased its Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares by 193.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,399,195 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,840,138 shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $312,469,227. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 184,175 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,477,795 shares and is now valued at $221,022,179. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.