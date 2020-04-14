Is It Crazy To Buy Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) And 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Conglomerates company has also assigned a $24 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Equal-Weight the SPCE stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $25. Credit Suisse was of a view that SPCE is Outperform in its latest report on November 21, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that SPCE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.12.

The shares of the company added by 1.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.81 while ending the day at $15.46. During the trading session, a total of 6.49 million shares were traded which represents a 70.04% incline from the average session volume which is 21.67 million shares. SPCE had ended its last session trading at $15.27. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 SPCE 52-week low price stands at $6.90 while its 52-week high price is $42.49.

The Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. generated 492.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 16, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. It started the day trading at $0.79 and traded between $0.69 and $0.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XXII’s 50-day SMA is 0.8258 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4454. The stock has a high of $2.46 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.86%, as 14.61M SPCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.68% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more XXII shares, increasing its portfolio by 66.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 5,445,917 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,691,126 shares of XXII, with a total valuation of $10,268,345. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more XXII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,694,727 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by 10.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,848,676 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 545,384 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. which are valued at $4,386,507. In the same vein, Empery Asset Management LP increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 798,882 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,801,118 shares and is now valued at $4,350,839. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.