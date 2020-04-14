Is It Crazy To Buy SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) And Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

The shares of SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on July 11, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SCYNEXIS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2018, to Buy the SCYX stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2017. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on July 10, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. Needham was of a view that SCYX is Hold in its latest report on May 09, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that SCYX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 03, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.81.

The shares of the company added by 11.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.8201 while ending the day at $0.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -86.35% decline from the average session volume which is 741110.0 shares. SCYX had ended its last session trading at $0.85. SCYNEXIS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 SCYX 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $1.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SCYNEXIS Inc. generated 41.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. SCYNEXIS Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.60% to reach $62.86/share. It started the day trading at $41.15 and traded between $38.89 and $38.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BG’s 50-day SMA is 44.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.84. The stock has a high of $59.65 for the year while the low is $29.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.85%, as 2.90M SCYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Bunge Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 149,528 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,966,227 shares of BG, with a total valuation of $614,064,294. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more BG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $582,453,879 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Bunge Limited shares by 4.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,606,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 261,396 shares of Bunge Limited which are valued at $271,082,174. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Bunge Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,297 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,778,960 shares and is now valued at $196,080,729. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Bunge Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.