Is It Crazy To Buy Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) And IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

The shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Equal Weight the PAA stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $5. Raymond James was of a view that PAA is Outperform in its latest report on March 12, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that PAA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.91.

The shares of the company added by 11.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.83 while ending the day at $6.33. During the trading session, a total of 9.34 million shares were traded which represents a -20.56% decline from the average session volume which is 7.75 million shares. PAA had ended its last session trading at $5.70. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. currently has a market cap of $4.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.39, with a beta of 1.76. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PAA 52-week low price stands at $3.00 while its 52-week high price is $25.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Plains All American Pipeline L.P. generated 82.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.52%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has the potential to record 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.75% to reach $21.06/share. It started the day trading at $10.90 and traded between $10.10 and $10.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMAX’s 50-day SMA is 13.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.11. The stock has a high of $25.75 for the year while the low is $6.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.39%, as 3.65M PAA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.07% of IMAX Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought more IMAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchasing 65,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,770,805 shares of IMAX, with a total valuation of $52,225,785. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more IMAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,943,330 worth of shares.

Similarly, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. (… decreased its IMAX Corporation shares by 7.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,246,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -331,459 shares of IMAX Corporation which are valued at $38,430,155. In the same vein, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. decreased its IMAX Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 242,282 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,230,958 shares and is now valued at $38,290,170. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of IMAX Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.