Is It Crazy To Buy Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) And Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

The shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $28 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Jefferies was of a view that NUS is Hold in its latest report on July 17, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that NUS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.58.

The shares of the company added by 7.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.8518 while ending the day at $23.89. During the trading session, a total of 885676.0 shares were traded which represents a 17.23% incline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. NUS had ended its last session trading at $22.17. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 NUS 52-week low price stands at $12.31 while its 52-week high price is $64.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. generated 335.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has the potential to record 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) is now rated as Buy. Maxim Group also rated CHRS as Reiterated on August 02, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that CHRS could surge by 49.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.15% to reach $31.57/share. It started the day trading at $17.10 and traded between $15.74 and $15.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHRS’s 50-day SMA is 17.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.87. The stock has a high of $23.91 for the year while the low is $10.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.41%, as 10.99M NUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.77% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.63, while the P/B ratio is 10.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.02% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CHRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,682,377 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares by 25.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,486,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 702,638 shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc. which are valued at $56,550,657. In the same vein, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC increased its Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 166,776 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,072,240 shares and is now valued at $49,831,733. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.