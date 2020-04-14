Is It Crazy To Buy JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) And The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The shares of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2017. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3.30 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JAKKS Pacific Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on September 21, 2017, to Underperform the JAKK stock while also putting a $2.25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2017. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $3.75. Piper Jaffray was of a view that JAKK is Neutral in its latest report on December 19, 2016. B. Riley & Co. thinks that JAKK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.44.

The shares of the company added by 43.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.3816 while ending the day at $0.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -497.85% decline from the average session volume which is 188750.0 shares. JAKK had ended its last session trading at $0.37. JAKKS Pacific Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 JAKK 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $1.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The JAKKS Pacific Inc. generated 66.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -284.62%. JAKKS Pacific Inc. has the potential to record -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.03% to reach $11.69/share. It started the day trading at $7.9747 and traded between $7.25 and $7.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GT’s 50-day SMA is 8.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.06. The stock has a high of $20.70 for the year while the low is $4.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.77%, as 14.38M JAKK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.20% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 395,825 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,019,810 shares of GT, with a total valuation of $128,155,294. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,000,878 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares by 1.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,302,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 216,414 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company which are valued at $65,781,848. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 680,521 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,685,731 shares and is now valued at $62,190,954. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.