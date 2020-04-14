Is It Crazy To Buy Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) And NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)

The shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $14 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Sell the HPE stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Maxim Group was of a view that HPE is Hold in its latest report on November 27, 2019. UBS thinks that HPE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.175 while ending the day at $10.36. During the trading session, a total of 6.92 million shares were traded which represents a 39.99% incline from the average session volume which is 11.53 million shares. HPE had ended its last session trading at $10.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company currently has a market cap of $13.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 HPE 52-week low price stands at $7.43 while its 52-week high price is $17.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company generated 3.17 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.55%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has the potential to record 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. B. Riley FBR also rated NPTN as Upgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that NPTN could surge by 11.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.17% to reach $9.19/share. It started the day trading at $8.16 and traded between $7.70 and $8.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NPTN’s 50-day SMA is 6.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.83. The stock has a high of $9.46 for the year while the low is $3.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.53%, as 2.10M HPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.59% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 856.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more NPTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 169,885 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,986,313 shares of NPTN, with a total valuation of $21,650,769. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NPTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,209,796 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its NeoPhotonics Corporation shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,464,878 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,284 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation which are valued at $17,870,366. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NeoPhotonics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,950 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,268,089 shares and is now valued at $16,443,645. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of NeoPhotonics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.