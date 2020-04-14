Is It Crazy To Buy Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) And KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

The shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hanesbrands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Buy the HBI stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Barclays was of a view that HBI is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that HBI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.04 while ending the day at $9.35. During the trading session, a total of 5.48 million shares were traded which represents a 41.59% incline from the average session volume which is 9.39 million shares. HBI had ended its last session trading at $9.57. Hanesbrands Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 16.59, with a beta of 1.45. Hanesbrands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 HBI 52-week low price stands at $6.96 while its 52-week high price is $19.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hanesbrands Inc. generated 328.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.06%. Hanesbrands Inc. has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.05. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.08% to reach $9.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.2598 and traded between $0.23 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMPH’s 50-day SMA is 0.2794 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6538. The stock has a high of $2.00 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 744582.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -52.08%, as 356,804 HBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.91% of KemPharm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.06% over the last six months.

This move now sees The DSC Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,095,914 shares of KMPH, with a total valuation of $921,581.

Similarly, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its KemPharm Inc. shares by 4.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 578,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,127 shares of KemPharm Inc. which are valued at $130,050. In the same vein, Deerfield Management Company LP increased its KemPharm Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 174,412 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 517,692 shares and is now valued at $116,481. Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of KemPharm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.