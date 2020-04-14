Is It Crazy To Buy Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) And Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

The shares of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Domo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Buy the DOMO stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Needham was of a view that DOMO is Buy in its latest report on March 12, 2019. Needham thinks that DOMO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.00.

The shares of the company added by 19.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.80 while ending the day at $14.05. During the trading session, a total of 2.6 million shares were traded which represents a -384.94% decline from the average session volume which is 535390.0 shares. DOMO had ended its last session trading at $11.72. DOMO 52-week low price stands at $7.62 while its 52-week high price is $40.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Domo Inc. generated 93.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.53%. Domo Inc. has the potential to record -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on May 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.19% to reach $21.80/share. It started the day trading at $16.905 and traded between $15.39 and $15.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTOR’s 50-day SMA is 19.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.20. The stock has a high of $27.18 for the year while the low is $10.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.19%, as 6.77M DOMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.00% of Meritor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.50, while the P/B ratio is 3.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MTOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -882,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,848,855 shares of MTOR, with a total valuation of $130,497,329.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Meritor Inc. shares by 7.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,247,673 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -399,536 shares of Meritor Inc. which are valued at $69,531,667. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Meritor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 498,336 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,465,361 shares and is now valued at $59,166,033. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Meritor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.