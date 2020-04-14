Is A Downturn Overdue? Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX), Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)?

The shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $102 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wix.com Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Rosenblatt was of a view that WIX is Sell in its latest report on February 20, 2019. Citigroup thinks that WIX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $155.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.66.

The shares of the company added by 5.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $117.06 while ending the day at $120.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -56.84% decline from the average session volume which is 818640.0 shares. WIX had ended its last session trading at $114.46. Wix.com Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 WIX 52-week low price stands at $76.81 while its 52-week high price is $156.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wix.com Ltd. generated 268.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -176.47%. Wix.com Ltd. has the potential to record -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge Research published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is now rated as Underweight. SunTrust also rated NWL as Upgrade on September 30, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that NWL could surge by 16.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.72% to reach $15.97/share. It started the day trading at $14.11 and traded between $13.04 and $13.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NWL’s 50-day SMA is 15.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.33. The stock has a high of $20.99 for the year while the low is $10.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.68%, as 18.88M WIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.43% of Newell Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NWL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 730,039 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,682,343 shares of NWL, with a total valuation of $593,381,515. Icahn Associates Holding LLC meanwhile bought more NWL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $580,397,300 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Newell Brands Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,264,806 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -153,952 shares of Newell Brands Inc. which are valued at $401,916,624. In the same vein, Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its Newell Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 144,423 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,315,254 shares and is now valued at $336,186,573. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Newell Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.