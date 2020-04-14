Is A Downturn Overdue? Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX)?

The shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Buy the WES stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $7. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WES is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that WES is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.50.

The shares of the company added by 5.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.60 while ending the day at $5.91. During the trading session, a total of 5.27 million shares were traded which represents a -32.37% decline from the average session volume which is 3.98 million shares. WES had ended its last session trading at $5.62. Western Midstream Partners LP currently has a market cap of $2.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.22, with a beta of 2.34. Western Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WES 52-week low price stands at $2.90 while its 52-week high price is $35.75.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.88% to reach $5.20/share. It started the day trading at $2.95 and traded between $2.71 and $2.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSMX’s 50-day SMA is 5.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.47. The stock has a high of $8.74 for the year while the low is $2.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 222753.38 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.97%, as 176,042 WES shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 632.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.40% over the last six months.

Templeton Asset Management Ltd. (… meanwhile sold more BSMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,510,806 worth of shares.

Similarly, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,352,914 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -138,882 shares of Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico which are valued at $52,983,441. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 170,232 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,330,793 shares and is now valued at $36,711,769. Following these latest developments, around 14.30% of Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.