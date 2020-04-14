Is A Downturn Overdue? Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN), Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)?

The shares of Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $94 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waste Connections Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $98. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 106. Jefferies was of a view that WCN is Buy in its latest report on November 22, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that WCN is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $82.715 while ending the day at $83.44. During the trading session, a total of 838781.0 shares were traded which represents a 42.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. WCN had ended its last session trading at $87.46. Waste Connections Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.48, with a beta of 0.43. Waste Connections Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WCN 52-week low price stands at $70.87 while its 52-week high price is $105.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Waste Connections Inc. generated 326.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.14%. Waste Connections Inc. has the potential to record 2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.12% to reach $12.25/share. It started the day trading at $9.24 and traded between $8.25 and $8.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRSN’s 50-day SMA is 7.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.36. The stock has a high of $9.99 for the year while the low is $1.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.45%, as 2.33M WCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.24% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 885.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 63.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 54.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 435.62% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sarissa Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,750,000 shares of MRSN, with a total valuation of $21,862,500. VHCP Management LLC meanwhile bought more MRSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,481,154 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,239,706 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 73,533 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $13,057,486. In the same vein, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 182,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,073,319 shares and is now valued at $12,087,450.