Is A Downturn Overdue? SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)?

The shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $305 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SBA Communications Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MoffettNathanson advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Buy the SBAC stock while also putting a $327 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 276. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SBAC is Buy in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Goldman thinks that SBAC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 280.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $310.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $284.93 while ending the day at $289.00. During the trading session, a total of 592083.0 shares were traded which represents a 37.58% incline from the average session volume which is 948480.0 shares. SBAC had ended its last session trading at $305.81. SBAC 52-week low price stands at $193.91 while its 52-week high price is $314.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SBA Communications Corporation generated 138.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.05%. SBA Communications Corporation has the potential to record 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.89% to reach $49.71/share. It started the day trading at $30.94 and traded between $27.821 and $29.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OKE’s 50-day SMA is 49.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.07. The stock has a high of $78.48 for the year while the low is $12.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.57%, as 9.58M SBAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of ONEOK Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.50, while the P/B ratio is 1.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 35.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -90,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,356,551 shares of OKE, with a total valuation of $1,032,846,377. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $599,853,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ONEOK Inc. shares by 8.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,734,695 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,793,003 shares of ONEOK Inc. which are valued at $474,033,698. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its ONEOK Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,363,939 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,972,893 shares and is now valued at $304,748,796. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of ONEOK Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.