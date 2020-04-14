Is A Downturn Overdue? Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)?

The shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $90 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Neutral the PXD stock while also putting a $63 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. Edward Jones was of a view that PXD is Hold in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Argus thinks that PXD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 165.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 27 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $106.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.57.

The shares of the company added by 4.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $75.40 while ending the day at $78.55. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a 19.09% incline from the average session volume which is 2.66 million shares. PXD had ended its last session trading at $75.48. Pioneer Natural Resources Company currently has a market cap of $13.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.02, with a beta of 1.73. Pioneer Natural Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PXD 52-week low price stands at $48.62 while its 52-week high price is $178.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pioneer Natural Resources Company generated 705.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has the potential to record 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Canaccord Genuity also rated ACIW as Initiated on December 19, 2019, with its price target of $44 suggesting that ACIW could surge by 37.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.36% to reach $41.20/share. It started the day trading at $27.48 and traded between $25.40 and $25.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACIW’s 50-day SMA is 28.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.24. The stock has a high of $39.37 for the year while the low is $20.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.45%, as 5.80M PXD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.14% of ACI Worldwide Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.75, while the P/B ratio is 2.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 914.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ACIW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 23,457 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,657,457 shares of ACIW, with a total valuation of $305,677,587. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ACIW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $253,252,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ivy Investment Management Co. decreased its ACI Worldwide Inc. shares by 5.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,367,164 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -583,684 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc. which are valued at $250,367,011. In the same vein, Cardinal Capital Management LLC decreased its ACI Worldwide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 81,512 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,730,561 shares and is now valued at $114,243,048. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of ACI Worldwide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.