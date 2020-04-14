Is A Downturn Overdue? Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), KB Home (NYSE:KBH)?

The shares of Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $1.20 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Office Depot Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 05, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that ODP is Market Perform in its latest report on May 10, 2017. Loop Capital thinks that ODP is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.84% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.71 while ending the day at $1.77. During the trading session, a total of 4.52 million shares were traded which represents a 33.16% incline from the average session volume which is 6.76 million shares. ODP had ended its last session trading at $1.86. Office Depot Inc. currently has a market cap of $926.4 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.80, with a beta of 2.22. Office Depot Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 ODP 52-week low price stands at $1.23 while its 52-week high price is $2.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Office Depot Inc. generated 698.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.67%. Office Depot Inc. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated KBH as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that KBH could surge by 31.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.39% to reach $29.14/share. It started the day trading at $22.24 and traded between $19.21 and $20.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KBH’s 50-day SMA is 27.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.96. The stock has a high of $40.51 for the year while the low is $9.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.56%, as 3.99M ODP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.45% of KB Home shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more KBH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -286,609 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,874,085 shares of KBH, with a total valuation of $178,720,939. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $148,095,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its KB Home shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,853,538 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,380 shares of KB Home which are valued at $51,649,038. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its KB Home shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,329 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,753,043 shares and is now valued at $49,830,078. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of KB Home stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.