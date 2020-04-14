Is A Downturn Overdue? J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)?

The shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $130 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Market Perform the JBHT stock while also putting a $118 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $124. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 115. Cowen was of a view that JBHT is Market Perform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that JBHT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 119.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $94.38 while ending the day at $94.93. During the trading session, a total of 900288.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.3% incline from the average session volume which is 960790.0 shares. JBHT had ended its last session trading at $99.19. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.39, with a beta of 0.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 JBHT 52-week low price stands at $75.29 while its 52-week high price is $122.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. generated 35.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.26%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has the potential to record 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Wells Fargo also rated UNVR as Downgrade on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that UNVR could surge by 24.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.78% to reach $15.95/share. It started the day trading at $13.26 and traded between $11.76 and $12.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNVR’s 50-day SMA is 15.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.28. The stock has a high of $24.77 for the year while the low is $6.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.03%, as 9.80M JBHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.20% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.19% over the last six months.

This move now sees The TCI Fund Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,679,200 shares of UNVR, with a total valuation of $178,801,024. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UNVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $153,312,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. increased its Univar Solutions Inc. shares by 7.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,333,110 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 890,985 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. which are valued at $132,210,939. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Univar Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.