Is A Downturn Overdue? Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)?

The shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dana Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Sector Perform the DAN stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $20. Credit Suisse was of a view that DAN is Outperform in its latest report on June 27, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that DAN is worth Peer Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.74 while ending the day at $9.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 43.32% incline from the average session volume which is 2.12 million shares. DAN had ended its last session trading at $9.50. Dana Incorporated currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.07, with a beta of 2.43. Dana Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 DAN 52-week low price stands at $4.22 while its 52-week high price is $20.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dana Incorporated generated 508.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.42%. Dana Incorporated has the potential to record 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) is now rated as Underweight. Stifel also rated TGE as Downgrade on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that TGE could surge by 8.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.29% to reach $20.98/share. It started the day trading at $19.40 and traded between $18.60 and $19.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGE’s 50-day SMA is 19.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.58. The stock has a high of $25.50 for the year while the low is $10.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.25%, as 4.14M DAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.97% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more TGE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -107,455 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,878,380 shares of TGE, with a total valuation of $310,738,135. Barclays Bank Plc (Private Bankin… meanwhile bought more TGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $179,737,604 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its Tallgrass Energy LP shares by 61.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,504,455 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,751,943 shares of Tallgrass Energy LP which are valued at $123,523,329. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Tallgrass Energy LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,417,057 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,771,159 shares and is now valued at $111,453,277. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Tallgrass Energy LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.