Is A Downturn Overdue? Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)?

The shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cushman & Wakefield plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Neutral the CWK stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2018. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on August 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JP Morgan was of a view that CWK is Overweight in its latest report on August 27, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that CWK is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.2501 while ending the day at $11.66. During the trading session, a total of 734376.0 shares were traded which represents a 8.69% incline from the average session volume which is 804300.0 shares. CWK had ended its last session trading at $12.21. Cushman & Wakefield plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CWK 52-week low price stands at $6.84 while its 52-week high price is $20.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cushman & Wakefield plc generated 813.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1100.0%. Cushman & Wakefield plc has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $115. BofA/Merrill also rated CAT as Downgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $115 suggesting that CAT could surge by 10.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $125.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.71% to reach $127.68/share. It started the day trading at $120.05 and traded between $113.58 and $114.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAT’s 50-day SMA is 119.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 131.03. The stock has a high of $150.55 for the year while the low is $87.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.96%, as 9.06M CWK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.61% of Caterpillar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.97, while the P/B ratio is 4.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,276,167 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,231,886 shares of CAT, with a total valuation of $5,596,828,051. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more CAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,196,542,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Caterpillar Inc. shares by 1.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,398,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -285,726 shares of Caterpillar Inc. which are valued at $2,831,219,462. In the same vein, State Farm Investment Management … decreased its Caterpillar Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,831,436 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,186,297 shares and is now valued at $2,226,377,904. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Caterpillar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.