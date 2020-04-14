Is A Downturn Overdue? Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)?

The shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Americold Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Overweight the COLD stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42.50. Citigroup was of a view that COLD is Buy in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Berenberg thinks that COLD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.57 while ending the day at $34.12. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a -5.5% decline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. COLD had ended its last session trading at $35.95. COLD 52-week low price stands at $23.30 while its 52-week high price is $40.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.33%. Americold Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is now rated as Mkt Perform. UBS also rated CYH as Initiated on November 16, 2018, with its price target of $2 suggesting that CYH could surge by 30.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.80% to reach $4.70/share. It started the day trading at $3.77 and traded between $3.15 and $3.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CYH’s 50-day SMA is 4.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.35. The stock has a high of $7.47 for the year while the low is $1.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.11%, as 18.80M COLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.75% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.30% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Shanda Interactive Entertainment … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,484,473 shares of CYH, with a total valuation of $91,798,140. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CYH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,851,505 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Community Health Systems Inc. shares by 19.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,063,918 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,137,383 shares of Community Health Systems Inc. which are valued at $23,593,486. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Community Health Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.