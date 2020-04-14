Expensive Market, What To Buy? ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

The shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Laidlaw in its report released on April 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Raymond James was of a view that ZIOP is Outperform in its latest report on November 15, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that ZIOP is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.47.

The shares of the company added by 4.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.64 while ending the day at $2.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a 52.77% incline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. ZIOP had ended its last session trading at $2.67. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.40 ZIOP 52-week low price stands at $1.79 while its 52-week high price is $7.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. generated 79.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.28% to reach $194.05/share. It started the day trading at $21.93 and traded between $20.21 and $20.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAGS’s 50-day SMA is 26.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.97. The stock has a high of $53.43 for the year while the low is $13.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.79%, as 16.87M ZIOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.38% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.58, while the P/B ratio is 4.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more PAGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 8,508,608 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,890,024 shares of PAGS, with a total valuation of $693,754,164. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more PAGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $385,914,558 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares by 9.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,375,993 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 977,133 shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. which are valued at $219,897,945. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,075,558 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,021,406 shares and is now valued at $174,383,778.