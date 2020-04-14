Expensive Market, What To Buy? Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)

The shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2019, to Buy the OCUL stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 21, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on May 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that OCUL is Overweight in its latest report on December 03, 2018. Raymond James thinks that OCUL is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.14.

The shares of the company added by 5.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.26 while ending the day at $5.72. During the trading session, a total of 655125.0 shares were traded which represents a 33.41% incline from the average session volume which is 983820.0 shares. OCUL had ended its last session trading at $5.42. OCUL 52-week low price stands at $2.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ocular Therapeutix Inc. generated 54.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.26%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has the potential to record -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Susquehanna also rated ERI as Initiated on July 24, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that ERI could surge by 63.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.63% to reach $47.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.40 and traded between $15.65 and $17.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERI’s 50-day SMA is 36.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.96. The stock has a high of $70.74 for the year while the low is $6.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.54%, as 21.77M OCUL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.03% of Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 68.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ERI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 37,118 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,955,913 shares of ERI, with a total valuation of $143,365,147. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ERI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,132,344 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,753,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 94,743 shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. which are valued at $82,843,632. In the same vein, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 120,889 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,250,594 shares and is now valued at $75,608,554. Following these latest developments, around 12.20% of Eldorado Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.