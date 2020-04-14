Expensive Market, What To Buy? Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

The shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by CJS Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. CJS Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Hold the LEG stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. Gabelli & Co was of a view that LEG is Hold in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Raymond James thinks that LEG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $35.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $27.78 while ending the day at $28.68. During the trading session, a total of 957070.0 shares were traded which represents a 28.04% incline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. LEG had ended its last session trading at $29.88. Leggett & Platt Incorporated currently has a market cap of $3.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.24, with a beta of 1.47. Leggett & Platt Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LEG 52-week low price stands at $22.03 while its 52-week high price is $55.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Leggett & Platt Incorporated generated 247.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.94%. Leggett & Platt Incorporated has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is now rated as Hold. The Benchmark Company also rated SGRY as Reiterated on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that SGRY could surge by 54.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.50% to reach $15.60/share. It started the day trading at $7.8499 and traded between $6.77 and $7.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGRY’s 50-day SMA is 11.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.66. The stock has a high of $19.74 for the year while the low is $4.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.49%, as 2.47M LEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.32% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 631.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 46.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC sold more SGRY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC selling -7,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,602,642 shares of SGRY, with a total valuation of $23,525,252. Talomon Capital Ltd. meanwhile sold more SGRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,017,541 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Surgery Partners Inc. shares by 1.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,559,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 30,188 shares of Surgery Partners Inc. which are valued at $10,184,547. In the same vein, Royce & Associates LP increased its Surgery Partners Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,414,716 shares and is now valued at $9,238,095. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Surgery Partners Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.