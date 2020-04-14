Expensive Market, What To Buy? Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

The shares of Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $145 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boston Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Neutral the BXP stock while also putting a $152 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 145. Goldman was of a view that BXP is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that BXP is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 126.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $98.67 while ending the day at $100.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 1.81% incline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. BXP had ended its last session trading at $106.00. Boston Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.35, with a beta of 1.23. BXP 52-week low price stands at $77.21 while its 52-week high price is $147.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.02%. Boston Properties Inc. has the potential to record 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is now rated as Outperform. Credit Suisse also rated CIM as Downgrade on August 21, 2019, with its price target of $19.50 suggesting that CIM could surge by 56.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.21% to reach $17.10/share. It started the day trading at $7.91 and traded between $7.20 and $7.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIM’s 50-day SMA is 16.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.07. The stock has a high of $22.99 for the year while the low is $6.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.45%, as 6.25M BXP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.39% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 389,357 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,925,721 shares of CIM, with a total valuation of $163,124,061. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CIM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,107,360 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thornburg Investment Management, … decreased its Chimera Investment Corporation shares by 2.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,623,507 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -215,000 shares of Chimera Investment Corporation which are valued at $78,473,914. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Chimera Investment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,666,710 shares and is now valued at $33,367,061. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Chimera Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.