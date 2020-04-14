Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.72% on 04/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.50 before closing at $0.52. Intraday shares traded counted 33.85 million, which was -36.66% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 24.77M. CPE’s previous close was $0.51 while the outstanding shares total 379.84M. The firm has a beta of 2.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2.08, and a growth ratio of 0.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.21, with weekly volatility at 14.85% and ATR at 0.15. The CPE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.38 and a $8.52 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Callon Petroleum Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $199.26 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CPE, the company has in raw cash 13.34 million on their books with 42.86 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 268.67 million million total, with 652.25 million as their total liabilities.

CPE were able to record -164.22 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.71 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 476.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Callon Petroleum Company recorded a total of 196.09 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.44% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 20.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 177.72 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 18.38 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 379.84M with the revenue now reading -0.11 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPE attractive?

In related news, Vice President & CAO, Conaway Gregory F bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.48, for a total value of 48,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, WEBSTER STEVEN A now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,610. Also, Vice President & CAO, Conaway Gregory F bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.48 per share, with a total market value of 96,900. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, WEBSTER STEVEN A now holds 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 143,790. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

4 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Callon Petroleum Company. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.32.