Analysts Turn Mixed On Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)

The shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synovus Financial Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Outperform the SNV stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Outperform rating by Hovde Group in its report released on August 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. DA Davidson was of a view that SNV is Buy in its latest report on August 21, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that SNV is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.20 while ending the day at $18.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a 19.8% incline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. SNV had ended its last session trading at $20.03. Synovus Financial Corp. currently has a market cap of $2.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.66, with a beta of 1.74. SNV 52-week low price stands at $10.91 while its 52-week high price is $40.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.26%. Synovus Financial Corp. has the potential to record 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.75. H.C. Wainwright also rated AXU as Resumed on July 07, 2014, with its price target of $1.70 suggesting that AXU could surge by 48.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.89% to reach $3.13/share. It started the day trading at $1.62 and traded between $1.35 and $1.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXU’s 50-day SMA is 1.5343 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7669. The stock has a high of $2.81 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.10%, as 5.09M SNV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.16% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.43% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Alexco Resource Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.