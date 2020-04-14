Analysts Turn Mixed On Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI), Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

The shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens-Illinois Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Outperform the OI stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on October 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Goldman was of a view that OI is Neutral in its latest report on August 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that OI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.56 while ending the day at $6.80. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a 10.08% incline from the average session volume which is 2.95 million shares. OI had ended its last session trading at $7.55. Owens-Illinois Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OI 52-week low price stands at $4.30 while its 52-week high price is $20.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens-Illinois Inc. generated 551.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.0%. Owens-Illinois Inc. has the potential to record 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated OVID as Initiated on April 20, 2018, with its price target of $27 suggesting that OVID could surge by 72.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.92% to reach $11.33/share. It started the day trading at $3.3399 and traded between $2.91 and $3.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OVID’s 50-day SMA is 3.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.91. The stock has a high of $5.24 for the year while the low is $1.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -43.08%, as 1.26M OI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 571.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.89% over the last six months.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more OVID shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,213,002 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares by 39.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,481,255 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 417,937 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,414,140. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 497,984 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,084,709 shares and is now valued at $3,232,433. Following these latest developments, around 8.70% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.