Analysts Turn Mixed On La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

The shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that LJPC is Underperform in its latest report on February 12, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that LJPC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 164.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.25% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.01 while ending the day at $6.08. During the trading session, a total of 822874.0 shares were traded which represents a 21.63% incline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. LJPC had ended its last session trading at $6.70. LJPC 52-week low price stands at $2.30 while its 52-week high price is $13.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company generated 87.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.81%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has the potential to record -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on July 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.68% to reach $22.10/share. It started the day trading at $5.70 and traded between $4.99 and $5.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VKTX’s 50-day SMA is 5.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.89. The stock has a high of $11.03 for the year while the low is $3.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.05%, as 14.76M LJPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.85% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more VKTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 682,050 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,813,578 shares of VKTX, with a total valuation of $41,247,545. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VKTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,919,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares by 6.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,610,262 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -250,608 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $16,896,026. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 52,029 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,124,288 shares and is now valued at $14,621,668. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.