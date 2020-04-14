Analysts Turn Mixed On JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

The shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $52 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JD.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by DZ Bank in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. HSBC Securities was of a view that JD is Buy in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Barclays thinks that JD is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.22.

The shares of the company added by 1.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $41.705 while ending the day at $42.78. During the trading session, a total of 10.15 million shares were traded which represents a 41.38% incline from the average session volume which is 17.31 million shares. JD had ended its last session trading at $42.16. JD.com Inc. currently has a market cap of $61.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.82, with a beta of 0.96. JD.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 JD 52-week low price stands at $25.48 while its 52-week high price is $45.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The JD.com Inc. generated 4.86 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1450.0%. JD.com Inc. has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 23, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.93% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $11.60 and traded between $10.71 and $11.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSUR’s 50-day SMA is 7.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.83. The stock has a high of $11.77 for the year while the low is $5.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.38%, as 1.60M JD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.17, while the P/B ratio is 2.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 781.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 45.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OSUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 396,471 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,303,232 shares of OSUR, with a total valuation of $100,102,776. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more OSUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,082,388 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its OraSure Technologies Inc. shares by 5.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,858,361 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 211,614 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. which are valued at $41,515,964. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its OraSure Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 25,359 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,578,821 shares and is now valued at $38,508,114. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.